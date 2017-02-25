KARACHI - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday allowed Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to fly abroad and directed the authorities to return his passport against a surety bond of Rs2 million.

According to details, the court heard a plea filed by Wasim Akhtar seeking permission to travel abroad on an official visit. He also requested the court to return his passport, which was accepted by the judge.

Talking to media outside the court, Wasim Akhtar said the Sindh government was working on mega projects without involving him. He said the local government had failed to construct a single hospital in Sehwan Sharif despite availability of funds.