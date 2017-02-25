KARACHI - Corps Commander Lt-Gen Shahid Baig Mirza on Wednesday called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss the overall law and order situation in the province in the wake of the recent wave of terrorist attacks in the country.

The two discussed and reviewed overall law and order situation in the province, targeted operation and the action against the drug mafia. They shared details of the operation against terrorists and their accomplices in the city and other areas of the province.

The chief minister said that in the light of the decision taken at the last Apex Committee meeting, ATC courts had been shifted to Central Jail of Karachi. He said that he had issued orders to the chief secretary in this regard. “With the shifting of ATC courts, the force of 1,500 policemen deployed to take under-trial terrorists from Central Jail to Clifton for hearing would be spared. Their cases would be heard in the jail now,” he said.

They also discussed the suicide bombing at the shrine of Laal Shabaz Qalandar and shared the progress made so far on the investigation into the incident. “The police, Rangers and intelligence agencies are jointly working to sort out this case. I am sure this will be solved shortly,” Syed Murad Ali Shah said.

The chief minister thanked the Corps Commander for his support after the Sehwan blast. They both decided to further intensify the crackdown on terrorists, their facilitators and the drug mafia, which were trying to create a law and order situation in the province.

Also, Syed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate the Abilities Expo-2017 at Karachi Expo Centre on Saturday.

This expo is being organised by the Special Education Department in collaboration with the Karachi Vocational Training Centre, said a statement issued here on Friday.

The idea of an Abilities Expo-2017 came from the need to create a stronger, more effective platform for the largely marginalised disabled community of Pakistan.

This annual event will be used to publicly voice and share their concerns, showcase their abilities and skills to the world and find solutions readily available in Pakistan to their special needs.

Disabled Persons Organisations in Sindh, members of the corporate sector, Pakistan Air Force and others have extended their cooperation to make this event a reality.