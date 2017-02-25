KARACHI - Young participants at the three days International Conference on Design Evolution organised by Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVS) in collaboration with Kennesaw State University (KSU), Georgia-USA, cited conclusion of the moot to be the end of the beginning. The event that closed here last evening encompassed subjects including communication design and advertising, new media, film, graphic design, illustration, interior design, textile and fashion design and other related fields in the South/Central Asian and cross-cultural context. Education and Practice in Architecture was the major theme of the moot sponsored by US State Department under the Higher Education Academic Exchange Partners Programme between IVS and KSU.

The young participants from different parts of the country almost unanimously quoted Winston Churchill, who once said "Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning".

Professor Emeritus Shehnaz Ismail said she feels privileged to be part of it as according to her the mission to reach out to city and country and rest of the world has been fulfilled by this conference.