KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said on Friday that completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring greater socio-economic and industrial development not only to Pakistan but to entire region. “CPEC will alleviate poverty and unemployment. In Pakistan, the ports of Gwadar, Karachi and Mohammad Bin Qasim will further functionalise. The government will resolve issues of the ports on priority basis for economic development,” Zubair said during his visit to Port Qasim. The governor was briefed by Chairman of Port Qasim Authority Aga Jan Akhtar about the measures that had been taken to solve importers and exporters’ problems and build capacity of the port after completion of CPEC.