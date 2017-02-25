MIRPURKHAS - At least 1,200 to 1,400 buildings of government primary girls and boys schools in the district are in shambles because of unavailability of funds for maintenance and repair over the last five years.

District focal person for primary education Zulfikar Bhatti has said the government did not allocate funds for repair and maintenance of government primary schools in the district despite repeated requests and now about 1400 school buildings were in a dilapidated condition and posing serious threat to the lives of students and teachers. In many schools, he said, students were taking classes under the open sky. He said the education department had written to higher authorities so many times about the pathetic condition of the school buildings and demanded funds, but to no avail. He said that district education officer (primary) Syed Wajid Ali Shah was making efforts to improve primary education in the district and he had launched the campaign to open the closed schools in the district. So far, he has opened about 140 closed schools by posting teachers there.

He said that buildings of some primary schools had been got repaired by the school management committee with the help of local people in Sindhri Taluka. He urged the higher authorities to provide the required funds for repair and maintenance of the dilapidated buildings of schools in the district.

District Education Officer (Primary) Syed Wajid Ali Shah said that he had sent letters to higher authorities regarding the bad condition of primary school buildings in the district, but no funds were given by the government.