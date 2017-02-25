KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has condemned the extrajudicial killings in the name of encounters and said that questions are being raised about the role and credibility of police in the city.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the JI leader expressed serious reservations about the role of law enforcement agencies.

He also expressed deep concerns about the increasing rate of street crime and deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

Naeem said that LEAs claimed to have killed several terrorists after each and every incident of terrorism, but continuation of terror attacks raised doubts about the role of police. He said there was no respite in the crimes in the city and traders were facing acute hardships due to the situation, but police seemed helpless in this regard.

The JI leader also criticised the government for taking cosmetic measures instead of showing a resolve to fight terrorism.

He said that after every incident of terrorism, the government imposed 144 and law enforcers started interrupting commuters. These actions only affected peaceful citizens and not terrorists, he added.

He said that LEAs made tall claims about arrest of criminals and recovery of weapons, but no change was witnessed in the situation. He said that heirs of 259 victims of Baldia factory inferno were still waiting for justice. He demanded that law enforcers take across the board action against terrorists and criminals.