KARACHI - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi Director General Major (Retd) Shabbir Ahmed on Friday stressed upon investigation officers to make use of scientific techniques and forensic evidence to improve the quality of investigation so that corrupt people cannot run away with people’s money.

The NAB Karachi director general was addressing investigation officers, prosecutors and staff after assuming charge of his office. He said that NAB under the leadership of Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry was committed to eradicating corruption by adopting zero-tolerance policy against the menace, said a press release issued here on Friday. “The initiatives taken by the present management of NAB are yielding positive results,” he said. “NAB has geared up with renewed energy and commitment.” He said that in line with the vision of its chairman, NAB believed in fairness, transparency and professionalism with the realisation that eradication of corruption was its national duty. He said that Transparency International, PILDAT, Mishal and World Economic Forum had appreciated NAB efforts to curb corruption. The press release said that the NAB Karachi chief had directed all officers to double their efforts and performance. He said that last year the NAB Karachi was declared the best region because it had the highest number of references, arrests and recoveries.

Issuing policy guidelines to investigation officers of NAB Karachi, the DG said that in line with the chairman’s directions, all cases would be handled on merit. Emphasising the multi-pronged strategy for anti-corruption, he said that NAB Karachi would reinforce the preventive regime by facilitating those public sectors that exhibited increased trend of corruption due to non-existent internal checks and balances and compromised and fluid systems and procedures, resulting in pilferage of resources and wastage of national exchequer. He said that dress code and timings should be adhered to in letter and spirit. He emphasised a close coordination between investigation officers and prosecutors. In this regard, weekly briefing of all cases with respect to date of completion and their operational aspects was institutionalised.