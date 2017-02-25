Our Staff Reporter/INP/APP

KARACHI - In an attempt to further strengthen its grip over Sindh, especially Karachi’s political arena, the Pakistan People’s Party made another dent in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s popularity, as former Sindh Assembly lawmaker from Karachi Irfanullah Marwat joined the PPP on Wednesday.

Marwat, a PML-N leader, called on PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House and announced his joining the PPP. He had been part of the Sindh Assembly twice from PS-114.

Talking to The Nation, Irfanullah Marwat confirmed that he had joined the PPP and had complete faith in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Zardari.

Citing reasons for parting his ways with the PML-N, Marwat said the PML-N leadership did not have any vision for the people of Sindh, especially Karachi. “The PML-N leadership has nothing to do with the leaders in Karachi and they are neither given importance nor funds so that they can serve the people of their constituencies,” he said.

Also, former federal minister Anwar Saifullah Khan, who is a relative of Irfanullah Marwat, called on former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House on Friday.

Khan, a senior politician from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, discussed the current political situation in the country and other matters of mutual interest with Zardari.

Separately, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said the country would achieve success in the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad against terrorists. He made the statement during a meeting with Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah at Bilawal House in Karachi on Friday.

Zardari said the law and order situation across the country would have been different today if the federal government would have implemented the National Action Plan (NAP). He added that the peace loving citizens of Pakistan would fully support the military operation against terrorists.

Shah, speaking on the occasion, said that the PPP had always raised its voice against terrorism. Sources said the two PPP leaders discussed the Panamagate, the law and order situation and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad in detail.

In a related development, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP would sweep the next general elections in Karachi. He asked the party workers to prepare for the grand victory in the megalopolis.

Bilawal conducted interviews of candidates for party reorganisation in six districts of Karachi division at Bilawal House. Senior leaders Syed Khurshid Shah, Faryal Talpur, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Sherry Rehman, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, Senator Saeed Ghani, Rashid Hussain Rabbani, Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza and others were also present on the occasion.

Friday was the third day of interviews of new office-bearers for six divisions and 30 districts. The PPP organisations were dissolved in all provinces in April last year by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He formed the Provincial Coordination Committee to meet the workers district-wise, seek their opinion and then submit recommendations.

Also, Bilawal felicitated the People’s Labour Union (PLU) for its victory in the referendum for Port Qasim Authority (PQA) Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA).

A Bilawal House Media Cell statement here on Friday said that the referendum was held on Thursday. It said the People’s Labour Union obtained 669 votes, defeating its rival, which was supported by many political parties, by a margin of 125 votes in the referendum.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari maintained that the PPP was the only political party in Pakistan that gave labour policies and struggled for the rights of workers, introduced trade union rights in the country and made them partners in national industrial and commercial units through the Benazir Employees Stock Option Scheme.

The PPP chairman assured the labour class that its interests would always be protected on high priority. He congratulated the new office-bearers of PQA CBA and exhorted them to strengthen the party in its struggle for all the downtrodden masses of the country.