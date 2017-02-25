KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator Khurrum Sherzaman on Friday blasted the Sindh government over the poor state of public sector colleges in the province.

MPA Sherzaman pointed out that since bifurcation of the Education and Literacy Department four months ago into Schools Education Department and Colleges Education Department, there had been no marked improvement in the management of government colleges.

Quoting the news reports, he said that out of 239 postgraduate, degree and intermediate public sector colleges across Sindh, 50 were without principals and 80 lacked teaching and non-teaching staff. The Education Department had not purchased books for college libraries since 2012 and 50 colleges lacked librarians. Promotions of over 600 college professors were overdue, as the departmental promotion committee had not held a single meeting for the last few years.

In addition, when it comes to Karachi, 78 colleges had no electricity, gas and clean drinking water facilities and 63 were without laboratories, equipment and chemicals for practical.

Sherzaman stated that the Sindh government spent hundreds of billions of rupees each year on education, but sadly parents and students were not getting any value for money from the government sector schools and colleges. The PS-112 MPA demanded that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Education and Literacy Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar take immediate notice of the dismal state of government colleges in this province and take corrective measures so that all students could obtain a quality education and become productive members of the society.