KARACHI - Police claimed to have gunned down two IS militants in a raid on a hideout in the Manghopir area in the wee hours of Friday. According to SSP West Nasir Aftab, police conducted the raid and two suspects opened fire at the personnel, leaving a policeman injured. In the retaliatory fire, both suspects were killed. Their accomplices managed to escape the site. Weapons and laptops were found on the suspects. The SSP said a hit list was found in a laptop that included names of police officers and other government officials. The dead were identified as Saifullah and Haneef.

Meanwhile, police conducted an operation in different parts of Karachi on Thursday night and apprehended six foreigners and 20 suspects.

According to details, FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell carried out an operation in Al-Asif Square and arrested four Afghan nationals. Police have also registered a case against them.

Two other foreigners were taken into custody during a police operation in Gabol Town. Police sources said that Hafeez Ullah and Bismillah were residing illegally in Pakistan. A case under Foreign Act has been registered against them. On the other hand, police apprehended at least 20 suspects during a combing operation in the Manghopir area. According to SP Hassan Sardar, the operation was part of the National Action Plan (NAP).