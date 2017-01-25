KARACHI - Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), in a joint venture with Anti- Violence and Crime Cell (AVCC), on Tuesday claimed to have recovered a boy from captivity and shooting dead his two kidnappers in an alleged encounter on Northern Bypass.

According to details, 17-year-old Muhammad Faisal Nazeer s/o Nazeer Ahmed was kidnapped on January 5 from his milk shop, located at Khawaja Ajmer Nagri by unknown gunmen.

The kidnappers later demanded ransom of Rs30 million for the safe release of the boy.

Police said that kidnappers made a phone call to the family for victim’s release and demanded ransom.

Family finally lodged an FIR No 08/2017 in Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police station. Following the calls made for ransom, case has been shifted to CPLC and AVCC, deemed experts particularly in dealing with ransom cases.

Both teams started investigation and managed to reach location of the culprits after 10 days of hectic efforts.

Finally, a hideout near Northern Bypass was raided and the boy was recovered safely without paying ransom.

As per police’s statement, as it rushed to free the boy, the culprits started firing to avoid arrest, which resulted in an encounter, during which two kidnappers got killed.

The bodies of kidnappers were later moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for identification.

Police said it had also recovered weapons from their possession.