KARACHI - The City Council has demanded the Sindh government hand over all those departments to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) which were previously controlled by it under article 140-A of the constitution.

The demand was made through a resolution adopted by the council at its session held with Mayor Karachi in the chair on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that several departments, including Building Control Authority, KW&SB and Solid Waste Management, which were previously controlled by the municipal authority are currently being run by the provincial government.

The City Council, Karachi also gave approval of the remaining part of the KMC Budget for the fiscal year, 2016-17.

In all, 10 different resolutions were approved by the council during the meeting which was chaired by Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar initially and later by Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra.

Through one of the resolutions, it was agreed to ask the Sindh Government to devolve all those departments to KMC, which had been devolved earlier in accordance with Article 140-A of the constitution and also hand over other departments to KMC, including the Building Control Authority, KW&SB and Solid Waste Management, which were previously controlled by municipal authority so that the council could serve the citizens in a better manner.

The council also asked the government that the distribution of financial resources be made justifiable and proportionate to different parameters like population of Karachi and its problems.

In the resolution, the preamble of the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 was also referred to.

The opposition members staged a walkout during debate on the resolution pertaining to the approval of the revised KMC budget.

Before this, the council okayed the minutes of its previous meetings.

Through other resolutions, the council members offered Fateha for the late Governor of Sindh, Justice (r) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddidqui.

Through another resolution, which was also approved unanimously, the members demanded that in view of the serious threats to the life of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, his security be made foolproof by increasing the number of staff deputed for his security, and even a special squad be also added for this purpose so that the mayor could serve the city without any fear.

The council also passed a resolution to name the newly constructed underpass near Goliamar after renowned painter and calligraphist Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi.

It was also unanimously demanded through another resolution that the municipal commissioner be empowered to make amendments to the municipal law to recommend the participation of any council member, mayor or a deputy mayor in the council meeting in police escort in case he is in jail in connection with any case.

Through another resolution, the council demanded the government to sanction funds for the mayor, deputy mayor, DMC chairman, vice chairman and members of the city, district and union councils.

The council also approved that the chairmen of union councils be provided with offices within their jurisdictions.

Those who spoke during the meeting included parliamentary leader in the city council Aslam Afridi, opposition leader Karamullah Waqasi, Arif Khan Advocate, Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, Aman Khan Afridi, Hanif Surti, Junaid Mukati and Khalil Imam, Sultan Mehmood Tajwani, Tajuddin Siddiqui, city councilor Syed Mairajuddin and others.