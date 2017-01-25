KARACHI - A police officer was suspended on Tuesday for torturing an employee of a CNG station in the metropolis.

A police station chief was also suspended over rising incidents of street crimes. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Irshad Sheikh was suspended by Counter-Terrorism Department chief Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, who is currently holding an additional charge of Additional IG Karachi Police, following one week ex-Pakistan leave of Mushtaq Maher.

ASI Sheikh was accused of torturing an employee of a CNG Station. An inquiry team, headed by Gulberg SP Bashir Brohi, has been formed. “The officer had asked the CNG station’s manager to refill his cylinder despite the fact that the station was closed as per schedule,” said SP Brohi, and added, “Then he (the officer) tortured him.”

The inquiry officer said that the incident had occurred on Monday, but the police took action only after the complaint was lodged with it, adding that the accused police officer posted to Investigation Wing of the Gulberg police station had been detained while an inquiry will be completed in 24 hours.

“The accused police officer will be nominated in an FIR formally if he is found guilty in the inquiry,” the officer informed. Separately, Tipu Sultan police station chief SHO Rana Tanvir was also suspended

following his failure in controlling the incidents of street crimes within his police station’s jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Shahrah-e-Faisal police found a decomposed body of a man from a residential apartment located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 19.

On being informed by residents of the apartments about the stench emanating from one of the apartments, police rushed to the spot and found the body of a man, identified as Rizwan Nizamuddin, inside the flat.

During the course of investigation, police found out that the deceased was living with his wife and a little son at the apartment, while his wife and son were missing.

Police suspect that the deceased’s wife might be behind the murder. Later, the body was shifted to a morgue after the completion of legal formalities.