KARACHI - The Karachi division administration of Pakistan Railways (PR), in an effort to beef up security at the Cantonment Station, has installed electronic barriers and more than 100 Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTVs) at its public parking lot.

PR-Karachi Divisional Commercial Officer Nasir Nazir told APP on Tuesday that the department, with the view to facilitate the citizens in general, had installed the electronic system for which a nominal fee would be charged.

"There is, however, no fee for those bringing in their vehicles to drop the passengers," said Karachi DCO.

He said with the objective to ensure proper maintenance of the system, Pakistan Railways, as per its policy, was going to hire services of a private contractor.

The contract, he said, would be for five years and the approved party would be required to pay a fixed amount to the department on annual basis. “This will be part of the money collected by the contractor as parking fee,” he said.

Nazir further informed that Rs10 will be charged as parking fee for motorcycles and rickshaws; Rs30 for cars; Rs40 for Suzuki pick ups and Rs50 for buses. He added that once the planned security arrangement became functional, the barricades erected outside the main building of the railway station would be removed so that the passengers do not face any difficulty.