KARACHI - An Inter-Collegiate Bilingual Declamation Contest was held here at Defence Authority Degree College (DADC) on Tuesday.

More than 18 reputed educational institutions of the city participated in the contest, which is an annual event in the college's calendar.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah, the President of Arts Council of Pakistan, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Prof Nazir Ahmed Sheikh and Prof Inder Kishan Thadhani were judges for English Declamation while Dr Aftab Muztar and Professor Irfan Shah were the judges for Urdu declamation.

Addressing the audience, the chief guest said that he was delighted to hear the powerful and dynamic speeches delivered by the talented young speakers.

He stated that it was not an easy task to face a large audience and present one's ideas in a logical, confident and convincing manner.

He appreciated the standard of contest and observed that the participants had demonstrated that they were well aware of the challenges faced by the nation.

He emphasised that the speakers should be fully knowledgeable about the subject and should have faith in the ideas that he/she intended to present.

Ahmed Shah said that Arts Council of Pakistan organised workshops for talented students to groom their skills in artistic talent and creative writing.

He invited DADC students to take part in these workshops and showcase their talent at Arts Council which is the best forum to

develop their inherent talent and qualities.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Principal of the College Professor Syed Siraj Munir stated that under the leadership of the

DHA administrator and Defence Authority director, educational institutions were progressing steadily.

He lauded the contributions of the Debating Society of the College to grooming the students in the art of public speaking.

He said that declamations, debates and discussions provided students an effective forum for enlightenment of mind and development of leadership skills.

In the end, the chief guest distributed shields and trophies among the winners of the contest.