MIRPURKHAS - Municipal Committee Mirpurkhas (MCM) Chairman Farooque Jameel Durrani has stressed the stakeholders to come forward for the progress and prosperity of the city. Speaking at a meeting of Municipal Committee held here on Tuesday, Durrani said that Mirpurkhas was not heirless and its heirs were alive who would play their roles in its beautification. The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman Fareed Ahmed Khan, CMO Shafiq Shah, Taxation Officer Zahid Hussain Khawaja and members.

The chairman further said that NIT will be built in every ward of the city for its progress and prosperity. The meeting also approved the formation of three committees for the purpose.

The chairman vowed that nobody would be allowed to do any illegal work in the Municipal Committee. “I wrote to local government department Sindh to induct 129 sweepers on monthly wages in the municipal committee, and after the approval, they would be recruited,” he informed.

Suggestions were given for making the dispensaries functional, betterment of drainage system in the city, supply of drinking water, elimination of illegal possession of the municipal land. PPP councilors, led by Nawab Qureshi, tried to take up different matters against the agenda of the meeting, but they were not allowed to speak. Resultantly, they raised slogans and boycotted the meeting. Later, they blocked the MA Jinnah Road in front of the Municipal Shopping Center in protest, as a result of which traffic was suspended.

They raised slogans against the chairman and other members of MCM. Later they dispersed.