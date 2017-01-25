KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved a grant of Rs2.9 billion for the development and rehabilitation of infrastructure of the industrial areas of Karachi and its adjoining areas.

The CM was talking to a 10-member delegation of Karachi Industrial Forum (KIF), led by Zain Bashir, here at the CM House on Tuesday.

Minister for Industries Manzoor Wassan, who was present in the meeting, said that he had held a number of meetings with the concerned industrialists on the subject, but these failed to produce the desired results.

The participants raised the issues one by one, the most important of which were the rehabilitation of infrastructure in industrial area, draining out of water from drains, maintenance of sewerage system, upgradation of fire stations in the jurisdiction of industrial areas, provision of water, relocation of an existing hydrant, repair and expansion of existing bridges and installation of a water treatment plant. According to KIF representatives, these issues were rampant in the industrial areas of North Karachi, FB Area, Korangi, SITE Super Highway, SITE Karachi and SITE Manghopir.

Approving the grant for the resolutions of these issues, the chief minister directed the minister for industries to identify the schemes, get them approved then and there and get the work begin under the supervision of industrialists of the concerned industrial area and his department.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that he had closed all the hydrants; except seven. “If the industrialists have any issue with any of these hydrants, he is ready to wind it up or relocate it,” he assured. When the industrialists pointed out that Mashallah Hydrant at Landhi irked them, Shoro ordered KWSB to either shift it or close it down.

On the complaint of KIF representatives about traffic jams on Jam Sadiq Bridge, the CM directed the Karachi commissioner to survey the area for constructing a causeway at the bridge for heavy traffic and report him within three days. "If the proposed causeway is feasible, I will provide you funds to start the work," he said.

On the suggestion given by the industrialists, Murad approved rebuilding of roads, pedestrian bridges, erecting a security wall in FB Industrial Area, maintenance of drainage system, construction of footpaths and installation of street lights. He also ordered removal of encroachments from the industrial areas and traffic management during the peak hours.

The representatives of KIF, including Ziad Bashir of LATI, Masood Naqi of KATI, Jawed Suleman of FBATI, Rasheed Jan Mohammad BQATI, Jamshed Ahmed Super Highway Association (SSHATI), Asad Nisar of SITE, Akhtar Ismail of NKATI and Mian Mohammad, patron-in-chief of Bin Qasim, thanked the chief minister for his extra ordinary support and cooperation.

Anti-encroachment

drive continues

Meanwhile, Anti-Encroachment Cell on Tuesday removed illegal parking lots and other encroachments from the various roads of the city.

Following the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the city administration has removed illegal parking lots and encroachments at different roads in District East of the city.

The administration, along with police, conducted operations at new MA Jinnah Road, Khalid Bin Walid Road, Numaish Chowrangi, Tariq Road and surroundings. During the operation, car showrooms owners were warned against encroaching upon the land in front of their showrooms. “If anybody does it again, then the administration will send that owner to jail,” the anti-encroachment team warned.