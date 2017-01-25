KHAIRPUR - A seminar was held in the Department of Computer Science, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur on Tuesday, which was presided over by Professor Dr Mumtaz Hussain Mahar, Dean, Faculty of Physical Sciences.

Research Scholar Arif Hussain Magsi delivered his lecture on ‘Critical Analysis of Web Censorship in Pakistan’ on the occasion. Magsi said, “Web censorship is used to prevent the unauthorised content. The mechanism and purpose of web censorship varies from country to country. This kind of censorship is also exercised in Pakistan for restricting unauthorised content such as anti-religious, anti-state and pornographic. Professor Dr Mumtaz Hussain Mahar said that Magsi had presented his research paper in a befitting manner. “The research work of the scholar will pave the way for new researchers in the field of information technology,” he added.

Lawyers boycott courts

to protest colleague’s arrest

The lawyers on Tuesday boycotted the court proceedings in Sukkur division against the arrest of Senior Advocate Fayaaz Hussain Khamesani. According to detail, on the directions of Sindh Bar Council, the district bar associations of Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki and Naushehro Feroze boycotted the courts proceedings on Tuesday against the arrest of senior lawyer Fayyaz Hussain Khamisani, who is still missing.

Khamisani was picked up by the law- enforcement agencies from his house in Khairpur two weeks ago and since then there is no clue to his whereabouts.

Meanwhile the lawyers, members of civil society, relatives of Khamisani and others continued their 13-day hunger strike near the Khairpur Press Club.