KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 10 suspects among five political workers in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the metropolis here on Monday.

A political worker was arrested during a police raid in Sharae Faisal area. Affiliating with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), Waheed alias Mullah has been accused of being a closed aide of MQM-L hardcore criminal Farhan Shabbir alias Farhan Mullah and was also accused of being involved in cases of target killings.

Police officials said that the suspect arrested had been involved in targeted killings of three Sunni Tehreek workers, namely Kamran Qadri, Khalid Mairaj and Shahab Hameed in Shah Faisal area. Besides targeted killings of Sunni Tehreek workers, he has also been involved in various cases of murders, attempt to murders and extortion. The cases against him were registered while further investigation was underway.

Paramilitary force – Rangers on Monday claim to have arrested nine more suspects during ongoing raids in parts of a metropolis. According to Rangers spokesperson, four suspects were arrested during raids conducted in Saeedabad and Nazimabad area.

The suspects were later identified as Zeeshan alias Shani Kala, Babar Niazi alias Mukhtar, Shoaib Rana alias Dunbar and Shahzad Hafeez alias Kala. Rangers spokesperson while confirming their affiliations with the MQM-L said that the suspects arrested were involved in land grabbing, bank robberies, extortion and other cases of crimes.

Two more suspects who later identified as Sohail and Rashid Ali were arrested during raids in Awami Colony and Khokhrapar localities. The spokesperson said that the suspects were involved in various cases of robberies.

Rangers also arrested an alleged extortionist, namely Saleem alias Shaka during a raid in Khokhrapar area, who was involved in various cases of extortion and robberies while two suspected drug peddlers were arrested during Rangers raids in Lyari and Pirabad areas.

The suspects arrested were identified as Khalid and Nabeel. The Rangers also claim to have recovered arms, ammunitions and narcotics from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police.