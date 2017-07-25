KARACHI - Pakistan People Party Workers (PPP-W) leaders Safdar Abbasi and Naheed Khan have said that the ruling Sindh government is making unconstitutional and illegal decision.

Sindh rulers were neglecting the apex court decisions and making to take control of all the resources and powers of the various key departments.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, both the leaders condemned the illegal practice of the ruling provincial government and said that the chief minister would be held responsible for poor law and order situation.

They said that provincial home minister not even threatening police officers but forcing their own decision on them. Earlier, Additional IG operation and IG finance transferred without consultation with IG AD Khawaja while the continuation of transfer posting in the province has increased risk to the peace of Sindh.

They further said neglecting apex committee decision by the Sindh government and unnecessary interference in the affairs of the Sindh police department has declined the moral of the police and it would additional destroy the department if this practice is not halted soon.

PPP leaders said that it is regrettable that Sindh Assembly passed a bill to repeal the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance 1999 and due to this NAB has lost its rights to take action against the provincial government institutions and officers. Sindh rulers illegal and unconstitutional practice were aim to take control of all the resources and department of province.

It seems like the CM Murad was not working for the welfare of the Sindh but promoting the corrupt policies of Asif Ali Zardari, they added.