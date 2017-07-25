KARACHI - In the fourth consecutive attack on law enforcers, a traffic police warden was killed and another was critically wounded at Abul Hassan Isphani Road late on Monday.

The initial reports suggest that the two traffic police wardens were busy controlling the traffic near Disco bakery on Abul Hassan Isphani Road when armed motorcyclists’ assailants targeted them while resorting indiscriminate fire at them. As a result both of them were shot multiple times.

Both the injured cops were taken to a private hospital via rickshaw where one of them reportedly succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Deceased was later identified as Muhammad Khan and injured as Kamran.

Witnesses said that the traffic police personnel were performing their duties without wearing bulletproof jackets.

Extra contingent of law enforcers including Rangers and police reached the site and cordoned off the area and also collected the evidences including empty shells of the pistols used in the incident. Mobina Town SHO Mairaj Anwar said that this incident could have been a part of series of attacks on the police in Karachi and banned militant outfit could have been behind the incident.

The police investigators said that they were also trying to obtain CCTV footage and to record the statements of the witnesses to identify and arrest the culprits.

Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Sial and IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khowaja have taken the notice of the attack on the traffic police at Abul Hassan Isphani Road and sought a report from Zone East police chief and asked him to probe a case and arrest the culprits.

Earlier, Karachi has been witnessed of three major consecutive attacks on police in parts of a city in 2017. Lastly on Friday, three policemen and a passerby child were killed when nearly half of a dozen armed men on three motorcycles targeted a police mobile van of Awami Colony police station in Korangi locality.

On June 23, four policemen were shot dead in an act of targeted killing in SITE area when the policemen were busy in having Iftar while a pamphlet bearing a message from a militant group Ansar al Sharia, Pakistan was found from the crime scene.

Also, Jamaatul Ahrar, a splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), had claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on the police mobile at Dhoraji in May in which two policemen were killed and another was critically wounded.

It is pertinent to mention here that the attacks on law enforcers particularly on police personnel, traffic wardens were continued for last many years and hundreds of cops have been killed in such attacks.

Two bodies found

Two dead bodies including a woman were found from Orangi Town and Gulistan-e-Johar areas, on Monday.

According to details, a 24-year-old woman was found dead from inside her house located at Muslimabad area of Orangi Town within the limits of Pirabad police station. The body of woman was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where she was identified as Nasreen wife of Sher Khan.

Reacting on information police officials reached the site and collected the evidences. Police officials while quoting the initial investigations said that deceased was the mother of two children and killed by her husband.

SHO Muhammad Mithal said that the actual motive behind the incident has yet to be ascertained, however, it has been confirmed that victim’s husband killed her with stabbing her with knife, adding that besides knife stabs, the victim’s body had also torture marks in her body.

The police also claim to have arrested the victim’s husband who is a labourer by profession and killed his wife over family disputes and also recovered a knife used in the murder, adding that the case would be registered as what the police was waiting for the family of the victim, who were arriving from Peshawar. Further investigation was underway.

Separately, a young man was found dead from inside his house located near Pehlwan Goth within the limits of Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station. Deceased was later identified as Sheharyar Buksh. His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from where his family took his body away with them without conducting medico-legal formalities.

SHO Rao Zakir while quoting the initial investigation said that deceased was mentally challenged and apparently he killed himself by hitting with a sharp material into his head. No case has been registered.