KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Monday said that city government would support and cooperation to Chinese investors in their joint ventures in Karachi.

This he stated during a meeting with a delegation comprising investors from Chinese companies at his office in KMC Building to discuss about development of city’s coastal area, construction of elevated expressway and provision of machinery to hospitals.

The delegation was represented by GM Xue Jiabin, DGM Taw Wenbin, BR Geng Bowan, Asad Muzaffar and Umer Hayat whereas Municipal Commissioner Asghar Abbas, Chairman City Council Finance Committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, Chairman Works Committee Mohammad Hassan, Financial Advisor Rehan Khan, Director General Technical Shahab Anwer, Director Land Najm uz Zaman and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The mayor said Chinese people want progress in Karachi and the CPEC project would further strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries.

He assured all possible support and cooperation to Chinese investors in their joint ventures in Karachi.

The members of Chinese delegation thanked Mayor Karachi and said the Chinese firms desired work in Karachi projects.

Meanwhile, the general meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s Council has been scheduled. The meeting to be held on Monday, 31st July 2017 at 3pm in the Council Hall of the KMC Building and the meeting would be chaired by Wasim Akhtar.