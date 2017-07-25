KARACHI - A Joint Action Committee of Dental House Officers on Monday completely boycotted the OPDs of all hospitals of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) for not implementing their stipend package as announced by Sindh government.

The young doctors of Dow Dental College (DDC), Dow International Dental College (DIDC) and Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan Institute of Oral Health Sciences (DIKIOHS) held protest demonstrations against what they called discrimination with dental graduates.

The protesting dentists said they were not paid their stipend for last three months and when the DUHS administration finally paid them, it was Rs13,000.

They said lack of proper payment of stipend has forced more than 200 doctors to go on protest against the administration of Dow University. They said payment of Rs13000 per month stipend, is a violation of the CM’s orders to pay them Rs30000 stipend per month.

They said dentists have been deprived of their rights and not being treated at par with the MBBS graduates working in the Ojha Campus.

They said the payment that he received after the gap of three months has made them rethink continuing his services, because they have been continuously informing the management about their reservations, yet nothing has been done.

They demanded of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) administration to increase their stipend as announced by Sindh Government and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC); otherwise, they will continue their protest till the acceptance of their demands.