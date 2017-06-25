BADIN - Badin police has promoted 58 constables of the district to the rank of a head constable.

After the promotion of head constables to assistant sub- inspectors, District Departmental Promotion Committee (DDPC), led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom Pitafi, on Saturday issued orders for the promotion of constables to head constables.

In this connection, the meeting of DDPC was held here, which was attended by senior police officers who, after the review of performance of individuals and service sheets and their seniority, promoted 58 police constables of police headquarters, MT Section and DIP to the rank of head constable; from BPS 05 to BPS-07.

Journalists stage protest against ‘fake cases’

Members of Badin Press Club and PFUJ, led by Tanveer Ahmed Arain, Badin Press Club president, on Saturday staged a protest demonstration against the registration of what they called fake and fabricated cases against senior journalists of Falkara Town Badin.

Addressing the protesters, Tanveer Arain, Shoukat Memon and others said that In-charge of police station Falkara had registered false and fabricated cases against senior journalists, including Ghulam Rasul Mazari, because the latter had refused to provide protection to the drug dealers on his orders.

They appealed to DIG Hyderabad and SSP Badin to take immediate notice of the matter and initiate an inquiry against Falkara police station ASI and provide justice and protection to the senior journalists of district Badin.

Girl and paramour killed

in name of ‘honour’

A girl and her alleged paramour were killed in the name of “honour” in village Ali Bux Leghari of Matli town on Saturday.

Their dead bodies were found from fields near their village.

According to police, the incident seems to be a case of suicide, but added that picture would be clear after the collection of all the evidences and completion of the investigation.

The girl was identified as Heer Leghari while the boy was as Abbas Leghari.

Police also recovered a Repeater Gun from the site of the incident. Later, bodies of both of them were received by their parents at Civil Hospital Matli.