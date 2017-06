KARACHI - Keeping in view that Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to fall tomorrow on Monday, Eidgahs and mosques’ administrations have announced Eid prayer timings.

The prayers will be offered at around 4,000 places of the city.

As per the announcement, Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be offered in Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground) at 9:00am, which would be attended by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, federal ministers, members of national and provincial assembly, ambassadors of Islamic countries and ordinary citizens.

Prayers will be offered in the following mosques and Eidgahs at 6:30am,, Jamia Masjid Sualeh, Jahangir Park; Jamia Masjid Kanzul Iman, Babri Chowk, Gurumandir; Alamgir Masjid, Bahadurabad, Kokan Ground; Tulips Lawn near Awami Markaz, Sharea Faisal; Usmania Park near Shamsi House, Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

6:35am; Badar Masjid Paper Market near Light House; Zainab Masjid, Jamshed Road-2; Masjid Faizan-i-Murshid, Pakistan Chowk.

6:40am: Jamia Masjid Babus Salam, Sector 9, North Karachi.

6.45am: Federal Urdu University, Gulshan-i-Iqbal Campus; Arain Masjid, Jamshed Road No 3.

7:00am: Jamia Masjid Ilyas, Ghanchi Para; Jamia Masjid Quba, KMC Store.

7:15am: Masjid-i-Khizra, Frere Market; Jamia Masjid Gulzar-i-Anbiya, KMC Workshop; Jamia Masjid Farooqi, Block 14, Gulshan-i-Iqbal; Jamia Masjid Shuhada Milad-i-Mustafa, Block 3, Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

7:30am: Jamia Masjid Sabri, Ranchore Line; Jamia Masjid Mubarak, Seaview, Khayaban-i-Bahria, DHA-V; B Ground, Gulshan-i-Hadeed; Makkah Masjid, Baldia Town; Jamia Masjid Madina, Gulistan Colony; Jamia Masjid Syedena Siddique-i-Akbar, New Sabzi Mandi; Masjid Noorus Salam, Baldia Town; Usman Ghani Masjid, Thattai Compound, Light House; Noor Masjid, Kaghzi Bazaar, Mithadar; Al Fajr Jamia Masjid Rais Karim, Sector 44-C, Landhi No 6.

7:45am: Suleman Yousuf Molai Model Park (CDGK) Eidgah ground; Hillpark Memon Gol Masjid, Memon Cooperative Housing Society; Jamia Masjid Umme Kusloom (Rufi Greenland); Jamia Masjid Central Fire Brigade; Jamia Masjid Khizra near DC Office; Jamia Masjid Hyderabad Colony; Jamia Masjid Ismail Gega, Jamshed Road No.2; Jamia Masjid Al-Hamd, Kausar Niazi Colony; Jamia Masjid Syedena Farooq-i-Azam, New Sabzimandi; Jamia Masjid Al-Kausar, Keamari; Eidgah B-1 Area, Liaquatabad; Jamia Memon Masjid, Hyderabad Colony, Jamshed Road; Akhund Masjid, Kharadhar; Jamia Masjid Muslim Town, Sector 11-E, North Karachi; Jamia Masjid Nimra, Block 2, Gulistan-i-Jauhar; Jamia Nomania, Block 2, Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Jamia Masjid Muslim Town Sabz Gumbadwali, Sector 11/E, North Karachi (Nagin Chowrangi).

8:00am: Jamia Masjid Ashraf, Block C & D, North Nazimabad; Masjid-i-Bilal, Journalists Colony, Block 4-A, Gulshan-i-Iqbal; Jamia Masjid Sabri Trust Sultan Colony Martin Quarters; Jamia Masjid Bilal Trust, Khyaban-i-Ittehad/Khayaban-i-Sehar Phase VII; Jamia Darul Uloom, Korangi ‘K‘ Area; Jamia Masjid Quba, Sector 10, Kalyana Town; Jamia Masjid Ibrahim, 5/C-1, North Karachi; Near Masjid Ahl-i-Hadis, Jamia Millia Road; Near Jamia Masjid Al Huda, Chiragh Hotel, Landhi; Barqi Masjid, Power House, KESC Elander Road; Masjid-i-Rehmat, Allahwala Town, Korangi; Masjid Yousuf P&T Society, Korangi; Masjid-i-Qareshan, Chiragh Hotel, Landhi; Jamia Masjid Gulshan-i-Usman, Sector 11-A, North Karachi; Eidgah Jamia Darul Khair, Gulistan-i-Jauhar Block 15; Masjid-i-Quba, Bakra Piri, Lyari; Rehmania Eidgah Maidan, Sector 11G, Godhra, Shaikh Cricket Ground, New Karachi; Jamia Masjid Qudsia, Nazimabad No.2; Jamia Masjid Fatima Eidagh Maidan, Metroville, Block 4; Jamia Masjid Hanifia, Malir Cantt Bazar; Carnation Lawn; Jamia Masjid Noor Mohammadi, Gulnar Basti, Shah Faisal Colony No.5; Jamia Masjid Noor, Gulshan-e-Qadri, Phase 3, Jamia Milia Road, Malir; Masjid Jameel, Sector 33/D, Korangi; Aqsa Eidgah Ground, 35/B, ‘J‘ Area, Korangi; Bismillah Misjid, Bilal Colony, Landhi; Masjid Raza-i-Mustafa 32/D, Gulshan-e-Dildar, Korangi, Masjid Baitul Amoor Road 11, Bhains Colony; Binori Masjid, Bilal Colony; Memon Masjid Muslehuddin Garden, Khori Garden; Jamia Masjid Ghousia, Gulbehar; Jamia Masjid Noorani Niazi Chowk, Lyari; Mohammadi Ground, Aazam Nagar, Liaquatabad; Noor Masjid, Bath Island, Clifton; Jamia Masjid Eidgah Qassaban, Jamia Cloth Market; Jamia Masjid Bab-e-Rehmat, Shadman Town, Sector 14/8, Waheedabad Eidgah Maidan, Gulbahar.

8:15am: T-ground, Federal B area; Tipu Sultan Shaheed Park, Bufferzone; Eidgah Hazbullah, KPT ground, Keamari; Jamia Masjid Touheed, Frontier Colony No 3; Jamia Masjid Farooq-i-Aazam Trust, ST Block 7, Khayaban-i-Roomi, Boat Basin, Jamia Masjid Hanifia, Tanga Stand, Shershah; Jamia Masjid Zahooria, Mohammad Pur, Qasba Colony; Jamia Masjid Auliya, C-1 Area, Liaquatabad; Jamia Masjid Dewan Mushtaq, Clifton; Jamia Masjid Aqsa, (Barely Colony) Shah Faisal Colony No #5; Chatai Ground Malir City; Toor Masjid, Shershah; Noor Masjid Mansehara Colony; Jamia Masjid Green Park; Khanqah-i-Alwali Madina Masjid, Quaidabad; Al-Huda Masjid Qazzafi Town; Technical Ground, Sector 16, Korangi Town; Jamia Masjid Qadria, Mewashah Graveyard; Jamia Masjid Faizan Attar Block 15, Gulistan-i-Jauhar; Fatmi Masjid Jamshed Road No 2.

8:20am: Khaji Ground, Gul Bahar.

8:30am: National Stadium; Memon Masjid, MA Jinnah Road Boultan Market; Eidgah ground Nazimabad # 3; Eidgah AlGilani, Block 13-A, Gulshan-i-Iqbal; Paposh Nagar near Graveyard, Block 5-A; Eidgah Sector 4, Surjani Town; Jmat-ul-Muslimeen,Landi Kotal Chowrangi, North Nazimabad; Darul Uloom Farooq-i-Aazam, ST Block 4, North Nazimabad; Markazi Eidgah, Sadiqabad, Sector 11½ Orangi Town; Jamia Masjid Baitul Mukarram, Gulshan-i-Iqbal; Jamia MasjidNoorani, Baloch Colony, Orangi Town Sector 8-7; Jamia Masjid Minhaj, Malir Hault, Jinnah Avenue; Darul Uloom Farooq-i-Azam, ST-4 Bloch, North Nazimabad; Qamrul Islam Eidgah Maidan, Punjab colony, main Khayaban-e-Jami; Idresia Masjid, Khuda Ki Basti, Jamia Masjid Al Farooq, Quadabad; Makki Masjid Road 9, Bhains Colony; Madina Masjid Road 5, Bhains Colony; FarooqMasjid Kohat Colony; Jamia Masjid Mohammad Kala Pani, D-7 Stop; Markazi Eidgah MaidanSector 32-B, Korangi No 1; Jamia Masjid Durveshia Sector 41-A, Graveyard Road, Korangi No 2; Markazi Eidgah Korangi No 3; Jamia Masjid Diyar-i-Habib, Bin Qasim, Jamia Masjid Goms Park, Block 13, Gulistan-i-Jouhar; Jamia Masjid Ashraf, Liaquatabad C-1 Area.

8:45am: Jamia Masjid Tayyaba, Liquatabad, No.5; Jamia Masjid Kanzul Iman, Malir Saudabad; Eidgah Footbal Ground, City Railway Colony.

9:00am: Masjid-i-Rizwan, Block 14, Federal B Area; Eidgah Ground 37-B, Landhi No # 1; Jamia Masjid Noorani, Mujahidabad, Orangi Sector 11½; Markazi Madina Jamia Masjid, Naiabad, Bhains Colony; Jamia Masjid Shuhdai Eid Miladun Nabi (Qadeemi Allah Wali Masjid) Preedy Street, Jacob Line; Markazi Eidgah Imam Ahmed Raza Ground ‘Y‘ Area, Korangi; Ahbab Masjid Nazimabad No 3.

9:30am: Jamia Baghdadi Masjid Martin Quarters; Hanifia Alamgir Masjid, Landhi No3; Al Badar Eidgah, Tasveer Mehal Ground Korangi No 5½.

10:00am: Faizan-e-Madina, Purani Sabzi Mandi; Masjid Khanqah Qadriya, Soldier Bazar.

10:30am: Khanqah-i-Nizamia, Gulzar-i-Saadia, Nazimabad 5A.

Fiqa-i-Jafria

7.00am: Masjid Shah-i-Khorasan; Habib Ibrahim Rahim Toola Road, Karsaz, Masjid Babul Ilm, North Nazimabad.

7:30am: Masjid-i-Najaf, Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola Road, Karsaz.

8:00am: Mehfil-i-Murtaza, 163/L/3, PECHS; Masjid-i-Yasrab, DHA-IV; Imambargah Shah-i-Najaf, Martin, Road; Al-Mustafa Asna Ashri Eidgah Ground, Pipri, Sindhi Goth, Bin Qasim; Masjid Shah-i-Khorasan; Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola Road, Karsaz; Jamia Masjid Mustafa Abbas Town, Block 4-A, Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

8:15am: Jafaria Masjid, Malir Cantt; Jamia Masjid Babul Najaf, Bufferzone, Masjid Talha wa Imambargah Hasan Askari, Sector 7-A, Surjani; Masjid Husain, Bhitaiabad, PIA Housing Society; Masjid-o-Imambargah Jafria, Hussainabad Gulbehar; Mashhadi Masjid-o-Imambargah, Abuturab, Kali Market, New Karachi; Masjid Sharkatia-ul-Husain, Block 16, Gulistan-i-Jouhar.

8:30am: Jamia Imamia, Block 2, Nazimabad; Masjid Syedus Shuhada, Islamic Culture and Research Centre; Masjid-i-Najaf, Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola Road, Karsaz; Imambargah Jamiatus Sibtain, Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

9:00am: Jehangir Park, Saddar; Imambargah Shah-i-Najaf, Martin, Road; Masjid Shah-i-Karbala, Rizvia Society; Jamia Masjid Mustafa, Abbas Town, Block 4-A, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Masjid-o-Imambargah Ali Raza, M.A. Jinnah Road; Masjid-o-Imambargah Aal-e-Mohammad, Sector 5-C/3, North Karachi; Masjid Shah-e-Karbala, Rizvia Society; Masjid-o-Imambargah Zain-ul-Abedin, Nagin Chowrangi; Masjid Aal Aba, Gulberg; Masjid Khairul Amal, Ancholi Society; Masjid-o-Imambargah Imam-e-Zamana, Peoples Colony, North Nazimabad; Masjid Masoomin, Block 14, F.B. Area; Hussainia Iraniya, Kharadhar.

9:15am: Masjid-i-Yasrab, DHA-IV.

9:30am: Masjid Syedus Shuhada, Islamic Culture and Research Centre; Imambargah Jamiatus Sibtain, Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

9:45am: Masjid Shah-i-Karbala, Rizvia Society.