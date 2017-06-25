MIRPURKHAS - Responding to complaints received from the recipients of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Justice of Peace Waseem Ahmed Qaimkhani, along with police, carried out raids on Raja Communication and Omni Center in Digri and detained five persons on charges of receiving bribes from female recipients of the programme. Later, Digri police released the detained persons. When justice of peace received information about the release of the accused, he, on Saturday, sought a report with Digri police in this regard.