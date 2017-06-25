KARACHI - With just two days to go to Eidul Fitar, people of all age groups, particularly women and children, have started frequenting bazaars and shopping malls.

These preparations will reach their climax on ‘Chand Raat’, but even before that bazaars and shopping malls in the port city have been decorated with festive lights and stalls have sprung up selling cosmetics, earrings, clothes, bangles and mehndi.

Talking to The Nation several traders said that due to the improved law and order situation in the city, a large number of people were thronging markets, but added the shopping ratio remained low.

They said due to inflation, people usually refrained from purchasing and hence very less sale had been witnessed on the new arrival of various products.

However, the traders expect increase in shopping on the last day.

On the other hand, people are complaining that traders and shopkeepers are taking advantage of the situation and selling inferior quality products at exorbitant rates.

For the last few days, huge rush is being witnessed in markets where mostly women come to purchase jewellery, cosmetics, handbags shoes and household items while young boys and men throng shoes and readymade garments’ shops.

Shakeel Siddiqui, a government employee, said that with a small salary it was not possible for him to buy expensive clothes for his five children. “So I am searching for readymade garments at reasonable rates,” he added.

Hanif Baig shopping at Tariq Road with family said that his family was never satisfied and the shopping expected to continue till Chand Raat.

A housewife, Salma Atif, said that she had completed her shopping and now was in the market to buy new curtains, bed covers, decoration pieces and other items as giving a beautiful look to her house on the eve of Eid would impress the guests.

The city on the other side is also witnessing traffic jams on various roads, including Rashid Minhas Road, Liquatabad, Teen Hati, Karimabad, Tariq Road, North Nazimabad, Clifton, Defence, Saddar, Zainab Market and others where a number of major shopping centers are located.

The law enforcement agencies have made adequate security arrangements and have also placed camps where police personnel are performing duties to avoid any untoward situation.