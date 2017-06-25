KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator Khurram Sherzaman on Saturday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to deploy paramilitary force Rangers inside and outside every polling station during by-elections in PS-114 to be held on July 9.

In a statement, Khurram said that the by-polls in the provincial assembly constituency had taken a key turn while the ruling party was using state machinery to ensure its candidate’s victory.

“Keeping in view any chance of rigging on the polling day, the ECP should play its role and ensure deployment of Rangers inside and outside the polling stations,” he said, and added, “Furthermore Rangers must be given charge of transporting the Election material to and from the polling stations. And Rangers must be present at the time of counting and when the result forms are being completed.” He said that it would ensure free, fair and transparent by-elections. Khurram said that in democracy, organising free and fair elections is more crucial than the result itself and therefore, the Election Commission must play its due role in improving the election process in Pakistan.

The Election Commission must ensure a level playing field for all parties in order for elections to be accepted as credible in this country.