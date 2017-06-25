LARKANA: - The Sindh Health department has issued special directives to the heads of hospitals to make special arrangements for dealing with any eventuality during the Eid-ul-Fitr days.

The medical superintendents and administrators have been asked to assign special duties to doctors besides other staff during the Eid days for the patients' management.

Blood banks attached with the public hospitals have also been directed to ensure sufficient quantity of blood to meet any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, following these directives, the administration of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana on Saturday completed arrangements to provide intensive care and maximum medical treatment facilities to the patients during the holidays.

According to a spokesman, the hospital administration will monitor all the departments while doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will remain on duty round the clock Deputy Medical Superintendents (DMSs) will supervise all the concerned departments in three different shifts and a duty roaster has been issued in this regard.

The spokesman further said that sanitary staff would also remain on duty in order to make the hospital clean. He said that employees of Blood Bank, paramedics and ambulance drivers would be on a high alert during the Eid holidays.

He said that the hospital's administration had divided the duties in such a way that every employee would offer Eid prayers but also perform duty without any hindrance.