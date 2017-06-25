KARACHI - Militant group Ansar al Sharia Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack on policemen in Site Area on Friday. The responsibility was claimed through a pamphlet found from the crime scene. The police investigators suspect that the group may also have been involved in at least two terror acts in Karachi in the last few months, but they are yet to trace them.

In a CCTV footage, it can be seen that armed motorcyclists first fired at policemen and left the scene. They, however, returned in seconds and threw pamphlets.

On the other hand, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi al Almi has also claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it was a revenge for the law enforcers’ behaviour towards the imprisoned militants after the jailbreak.

"This is their (militants groups) old tactic to confuse the investigators by claiming responsibilities for such attacks one after the other," said a senior anti terrorism officer. "No doubt the militant outfit is behind this incident, but which one, it has to be ascertained."

The investigators suspect that this group might also have been involved in the targeted killing of ex military officer near Baloch Colony flyover in March and attack on a police mobile in Dorahji neighbourhood in May in which two policemen were killed and another was critically wounded.

“Throwing pamphlets is not common in Karachi as earlier in several attacks, the militants threw the pamphlets at the crime scenes like Safoora Goth tragedy in which the culprits threw Daesh's pamphlets.

CTD SSP Omar Shahid Hamid said that no breakthrough had been achieved in the case as the investigations were still in preliminary stages.

Funeral prayers of cops offered

The funeral prayers of four slain cops were offered here at Police Headquarters on Saturday.

The funeral prayers of the cops were offered at Police Headquarters, Garden. Apart from their family members and relatives, Provincial Minister Manzoor Wasan, Rangers DG Major General Muhammad Saeed, Sindh IGP Allah Dino Khawaja, Karachi Additional IG Mushtaq Maher and various officials, including zonal DIGs and district SSPs offered the prayers.

Khalid was the only cop, who belonged to Karachi, while the remaining three belonged to other parts of the country and their bodies were moved to their hometowns for the burial.

The body of ASI Yousuf was shifted to Mansehra, constable Israr's body was moved to Haripur while constable Shabbir's body was moved to Rawalpindi.

However, when Khalid's family received his body, the family again offered his funeral prayers near his home in Orangi Town and later buried him at Al-Fateh graveyard in Orangi Town amid tears and sobs.

On the other hand, an FIR of the killings was registered at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on behalf of the state on Saturday in which police inserted sections of murder and Anti-Terrorism Act. However, the case was registered against unidentified persons.

Rangers nab eight persons,

including five MQM-L workers

Pakistan Rangers on Saturday claimed to have arrested at least eight more outlaws, including members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

According to Rangers spokesperson, five suspects were taken into custody during ongoing targeted raids in parts of Orangi Town, including Mominabad and Pirabad. The suspects arrested were identified as Mujahid, Ejaz Khan, Nasir, Akbar Zada and Noman. The spokesperson said that they belonged to MQM-L and were involved in street crimes and robberies.

In a separate development, Rangers also conducted a raid in Chakiwara area of Lyari and picked up Sameer Baloch, who, the paramilitary force said, was the member of Uzair Baloch Group of Lyari.

The spokesperson said that Sameer was involved in various cases of crime, including target killings, kidnappings and incidents of extortion. Meanwhile, two more suspects, identified as Asad and Mir Bahadur, were arrested during a raid in Landhi neighbourhood.

The spokesperson said that they had been nominated in cases of drug peddling.