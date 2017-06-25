KARACHI - USAID Deputy Mission Director Sindh and Balochistan Denise A Herbol has expressed concern over deteriorating sanitation and water supply system in Sindh and stressed the need to improve it on priority basis.

Addressing a seminar on improved water, sanitation and hygiene in Sindh, organised by USAID's supported community mobilization for water governance, health and hygiene (CMHH) project implemented by HANDS, Herbol, he said that USAID was installing water supply system in Jacobabad and the project was nearing completion.

She further said that clean drinking water was essential for good health. Herbol said that currently people in Jacobabad were getting drinking water through donkey carts, which is not clean.

On this occasion, several members of the Sindh Assembly signed a declaration to establish a 'Water Caucus' in the Assembly in order to ensure an allied approach to tackle water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) challenges in Sindh.

Members of Sindh Assembly, including Deputy Speaker Shahla Raza, Nusrat Saher Abbasi, Haji Shafi Jamote, Arif Mohsin Bhatti, Dr Mohammad Rafique Banbhan, Faqeerdad Khoso, Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan, Ghazala Siyal, Jam Madad Ali, Pir Mujeebul Haq, Engineer Pesu Mal Ukrani, Sorth Thebo signed the declaration.

It was agreed that the WASH Caucus members will take up WASH concerns through institutional structures of the Sindh Assembly supporting development of legal framework on water and sanitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Engineer Pesu Mal Ukrani said that clean drinking water was need of people of Sindh and the provincial government had taken many initiatives in this regard.

MPA Jam Madad Ali said that municipalities in Sindh were not properly maintaining water supply systems, hence there was a need to look after these systems after installation.

MPA Dr Mohammad Rafique Babhan said that people of Sindh had been deprived of clean drinking water, which, he said, was a matter of grave concern. “No water supply system across cities and towns of Sindh is providing clean drinking water. There is a dire need to install contamination free water supply systems besides sanitation,” he added.

MPA Haji Shafi Jamot said almost all lakes in Sindh were heavily polluted. “Fishermen mostly use this water. As a result, they are hit by various diseases. Discharge of sewage into the sea is destroying fish life, which needs to be stopped. There is need to filter sewage before its discharge,” he emphasised.

Former Minister for Education and PPP leader Pir Mazharul Haq said that it was an irony that laws and policies passed by the Sindh Assembly were not implemented. “Therefore, it is need of the hour that those laws should be implemented,” he said, and added that sewage was discharged into Dadu Canal, which posed hazards to the health of people. He urged that there should be coordination between policymakers and lawmakers.

Chief Executive of HANDS Dr Shaikh Tanveer Ahmed said in his speech that WASH Caucus will coordinate and communicate with major WASH organisations both in the public and private sectors outside the Sindh Assembly to extend support for the implementation of WASH-related policies and programmes.

Iftikhar Kaimkhani, Program Director Sindh Municipal Service Delivery Program, said that with the support of USAID, municipal infrastructure was being developed in six selected towns affected by the floods of 2010.

Under MSDP, he said that Jacobabad, Qambar, Shahdadkot, Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah and Johi has been selected

Irfan Alrai WASH specialist said: “Half of Sindh is non-command area and only rain-fed. The 85 percent Indus River flow occur between June and September yearly. Sindh is facing water scarcity and there is dire need to provide clean drinking water to people in Sindh through better water supply. There is also need to improve sanitation in many cities and towns of Sindh, including Karachi.”

He said that water is not only social good but also economic good. Mustafa Zaur, Nadeem Wagan, Nasir Panhwar and Waheed Jamali also spoke on the occasion.