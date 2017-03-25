KARACHI - Police on Friday recovered a newborn boy who was kidnapped from Qatar Hospital on Thursday.

The police also claimed to have busted a gang of criminals involved in kidnapping newborns, especially from hospitals of the city.

The newborn son of Pervez was kidnapped from Qatar Hospital hours after his birth. Pervez lives in Ittehad Town area of Baldia Town. He works in a textile factory and this is the second child of Pervez.

Pervez said that a woman, Musarrat, was dressed as a doctor and she stayed with his wife and her mother at the hospital for some time. She later drugged his wife and her condition deteriorated. Then she took the baby from his grandmother and escaped.

The family contacted the police and informed them about kidnapping of the newborn from the hospital. The police reached the hospital and obtained a CCTV footage showing the kidnapper. The police started investigations and traced the woman. They finally arrested her in Orangi Town on Friday.

Orangi Division SP Hassan Sardar Niazi said the CCTV footage obtained from the hospital helped police trace and arrest the woman. He said that police had busted a gang involved in kidnapping of newborns. He said that police had arrested 13 members of the gang: seven men and six women.

Police officials said the arrested woman, Musarrat, sold the newborn to a man for Rs10,000 and that man, with the help of a middleman, sold the newborn to a couple for Rs135,000.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way, police said.