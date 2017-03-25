KARACHI - Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife inside their house in North Karachi.

A 19-year-old woman was found dead inside her house located in Sector 4, Katchi Abadi in North Karachi. Her body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy. According to doctors at the hospital, the woman was tortured and then strangled. She was identified as Hira, wife of Manzoor.

Khowaja Ajmair Nagri SHO Asif Munawar said that several marks of torture were found on victim’s body that suggested that she was subjected to torture before she was strangled.

The officer said the deceased was married to Manzur about eight months ago. Quoting the victim’s mother, the SHO said that Hira’s husband used to beat her up regularly. The police, on the complaint of Hira’s family, arrested her husband and started interrogating him. Police have registered the case and further investigation is under way. Separately, the Sindh Rangers arrested seven more suspected criminals, including members of the militant wing of a political party, in targeted raids on Friday. According to details, three suspected criminals were arrested in separate raids in Sir Syed and Baldia Town. The suspects were identified as Faraz Tariq, Sajjad and Syed Kamran Ali. The Rangers spokesperson said the suspects were associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and they used the name of the Rangers and intelligence agencies to extort money from people and cover their criminal activities. Three more suspects were arrested in a raid in the al-Falah area. The suspects were identified as Yousuf, Zubair and Taimur. The Rangers spokesperson said the suspects were involved in various cases of street crimes. In another raid, a drug peddler was arrested in Sohrab Goth. Accused Shamsher Mullah was involved in drug peddling. The Rangers also recovered narcotics from him.