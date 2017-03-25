KARACHI : People here on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to withdraw the ban imposed on fresh recruitments to different public sector departments and organisations.

Social activist Saghir Ali Siddiqui and political activist Altaf Gujjar said in a joint statement that the ban imposed on fresh recruitments to government departments had added to the misery of educated and qualified youth.

Urging the authorities to ensure that merit is not compromised at any level, they said that the positions vacated by retiring officials must be filled by young and fresh workforce.

Mentioning that unemployment has emerged to be a serious challenge for the country, they also sought a pragmatic approach coupled with a comprehensive employment policy to address the issue.