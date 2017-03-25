KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Friday appreciated the contribution of the Bengali-speaking Pakistanis to the development of the country in general and Karachi in particular.

Talking to a delegation of the Action Committee for Pakistani Bengalis that called on him on Friday afternoon, the governor said the government was committed to the cause of public well being.

"This is in context of education, health and easy access to justice," he said, reiterating that the government was committed to ensuring easy availability of these facilities to all citizens without any distinction. The Sindh governor said that restoration of peace and improved law and order situation in Karachi could not have been possible without the cooperation of the people of the city.

"The improved law and order situation in the metropolis has consequently enhanced social and economic activities and restored the public confidence," said Governor Muhammad Zubair.

Talking to the delegation led by Shaikh Muhammad Siraj, he said that a steady improvement in the situation would necessarily improve the life quality and opportunities to prosper for all Karachiites.

Senior Vice President of PML-N Karachi SM Shahjehan was also present on the occasion.

The members of the Action Committee for Pakistani Bengalis who called on the governor were Amanullah, Maqsood Alam, Jahangir Dawood, Zubair Hasan, Shakoor Hussain, Taslima Khatoon and Noor Islam. The shared with the governor the problems faced by the members of the Bengali community in Karachi.