SUKKUR: World Bank representative Nangar Soomro has appreciated the efforts of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in running a successful cash transfer scheme targeting the poor through a scientific method.

He expressed these views when he called on BISP Divisional Director in Sukkur Zulfiqar Abro at his office on Friday.

The BISP director briefed the representative of the World Bank about the functions and operations of the BISP and more specifically on how the BISP beneficiary women were being served at the Union Council (UC) level in the region.

Soomro took keen interest in the operations of the BISP in Sukkur and personally interviewed a large number of BISP beneficiaries to understand their socio-economic background.

Most women apprised her of the significant contribution the cash transfer made to their household budgets and how these payments were making a difference in their and their families' lives.

The World Bank official was highly impressed by the use of automated processes to issue the card initially and then to deal with subsequent challenges of the cash transfer recipients.

On the occasion, Assistant Directors (ADs) Khan Muhammad Zangejo, Afazl Shar and other officials were also present.