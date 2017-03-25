KARACHI - Corruption has emerged as a potential threat to stability of states and is causing breaches in the socio-political and economic orders across the globe, says a top accountability official.

“Accountability plays a major role in countering corruption. The accountability culture must be promoted in every institution of the country to control the menace of corruption. Corruption must be eliminated to achieve the goal of economic growth and development,” the official said.

Speaking at an event organised by the University of Karachi at the Pharmacy Department Auditorium to educate people about corruption and eliminate this menace from the country, Zafar Iqbal Khan, director at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi, said the youth was one of the stakeholders and the NAB wanted to take them on board to create awareness about the evil effects of corruption.

He said the NAB alone could not cure the disease of corruption therefore all stakeholders needed to provide the support to all organisations working to eradicate corruption from the country. “We shall not allow corruption to destroy the very fabric of our society. The youth should be focused on the work for betterment of the country and the society. All educational institutions hold a great significance and responsibility in this process of eradication of corruption and establishment of a corruption-free society,” he said.

“The NAB has been performing effectively since its inception and it has achieved tremendous results. The NAB has seven regional bureaus and two field offices. The NAB Karachi has obtained good results in last 11 months or so. The NAB Karachi was the top achiever during 2015 based on its performance and it was awarded the winner’s trophy by President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain,” Zafar Iqbal said.

Highlighting the performance of the NAB Karachi, the director of the authority said that during the last 11 months the NAB Karachi processed 5,927 cases and completed 120 inquiries and 76 investigations. During 2016, he said, more than 100 references were filed in the courts of the NAB. The NAB Karachi arrested 125 accused who were involved in corruption and corrupt practices, he said.

Prof Dr Iqbal Azhar, dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the Karachi University, said the played an important role in establishment of Pakistan. “Now they are responsible to take the leadership role, as they are the backbone of our nation,” he said.