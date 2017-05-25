KARACHI -The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police has identified some board officials, agents, teachers and students as part of the much talked-about cheating mafia that remained proactive during this year’s intermediate examinations. A CTD official, privy to the matter, revealed that the department had submitted 16-page report to the high-ups for further necessary action, while the latter had also forwarded the report to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

A senior CTD official, who wished not to be named, said that the report contained names of some of the Board of Intermediate officials for their alleged links to the cheating mafia. “We have found out that some officials of the board knew about the paper leakages before the start of examinations.

“Despite this, they did not report it to the police or other concerned officials. Now we have also ascertained that whether they did it deliberately or it was a mere negligence on their part,” he explained.

“Now the report has been submitted to our high-ups and now they have to decide what should be done with it,” he said, and added that after getting clearance from the seniors, raids and arrests would be made soon.

“In the report, we have named some 23 board officials along with 13 teachers and nine agents,” he elaborated.

He further said that not only the board officials were involved in paper leakages, but it was a nexus between teachers, lecturers, students and agents. Sources privy to the matter revealed that the CTD officials had compiled the report on the basis of information provided to them by senior board employees and agents, who still remain in the custody of CTD.

Although officials in the Board of Intermediate refute the allegations of involvement of board employees, the CTD report suggests that they did collaborate with the cheating mafia.

Here the role of media in reporting paper leakages cannot be overlooked since it was only when media made the stories public that that the concerned authorities swung into action.

Although, different investigation agencies, including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Anti- Corruption Department have been looking into similar matters for the last couple of months, but have failed to frame charges against anybody. The CTD had launched a crackdown against the cheating mafia all over Sindh following the directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The CM had tasked the CTD with the prevention of leakages of question papers during the ongoing examinations in the province.

LEAs round up more than

50 ‘criminals’

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested more than fifty outlaws, including five gangsters and target killers, in raids and operations carried out in various parts of the metropolis. At least two suspects were arrested during a targeted raid conducted in Lyari by the paramilitary force, Rangers.

The suspects arrested were later identified as Maqbool Ali and Haseeb. According to Rangers spokesperson, they belonged to Lyari gang war groups of Uzair Baloch and Baba Ladla, adding that they were wanted in connection with various cases of target killings, extortion and other criminal activities.

Rangers also recovered weapons from their possession and later shifted them to an unknown location for further investigation.

In a separate development, the paramilitary force also arrested Javed Hussain Khaskheli alias Javed Qandhari during a raid conducted in Gulberg.

The accused was wanted in various criminal cases. Rangers’ spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession while further investigation was underway. Likewise, Adeel Malick, sector member of MQM-London MQM-L, was picked up by security agencies from Alighar University, Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Sources privy to the matter revealed that security forces had arrested him on Monday and took him to an unknown location.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police also claimed to have arrested a notorious target killer.

The accused, identified as Faisal alias Billu, was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off at Masan Road in Jackson area.

CTD In-charge Ali Raza said that the Billu belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, who during initial interrogation, revealed that he was involved in at least four incidents of target killings in Khokhrapar area of Malir. Weapons were also recovered from his possession.

Case against him was registered and further investigation was underway. Another MQM-L worker was picked up by security agencies from Gulbahar.

The activist was identified as Aijaz Alam, resident of Firdaus Colony No. 2, Gulbahar.

Family sources said that officials in plainclothes picked up him from Liaquatabad.

They said they believed that security personnel associated with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) were behind his abduction.

Building catches fire in

Baloch Colony

Meanwhile, sixth floor of a multi-storey commercial building was reduced to ashes on Wednesday evening at Baloch Colony area.

After learning about the incident, two fire tenders immediately rushed to the site to extinguish the fire.

Later more tenders were called in because of the high intensity of fire.

Fire brigade officials said that the fire had broken out on the sixth floor of the building, adding that the fire tenders immediately rushed to the site. The building was immediately evacuated to avoid any human loss. However, there was no information about somebody getting stuck inside the building.

Firefighters were going ahead with their operation till the filing of this news.

Reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.