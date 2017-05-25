KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chapter on Wednesday resumed its protest against the private power company, Karachi Electric (KE) by staging at demonstration t Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Thousands of JI supporters and people belonging to various walks of life participated in the demonstration.

They were carrying placards and banners, inscribed with various slogans against the K-Electric, NEPRA and the government.

The participants reached the party’s central protest camp set up at Shahrah-e-Faisal in the evening.

They kept chanting slogans against the K-Electric, power regulatory authority, NEPRA and the government.

Many residents of Karachi also visited the JI`s protest camp to register their complaints against the K-Electric.

Addressing the participants, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman said that the government used the state machinery on March 31 in a bid to stop protests against the KE.

“The party’s leadership was detained and during shelling and firing many party workers and supporters got injured. Despite all this our protest against the KE did not stop, but it kept gathering momentum,” he added.

He said that JI was the only party that had unveiled ‘robbery’ of the KE. “Pervaiz Musharaf, with the assistance of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), privatized the KESC and put the entire city in darkness,” Naeem said, and added, “None of the political parties have raised voice against the ‘injustices’ of KE. It is only the JI that has been exposing the ‘corruption’ of KE from the day one.”

The JI leader further said that the party had staged a four-day sit-in outside the Governor House and after the assurance given by the governor that the issue would be resolved in 15 days, the sit-in was postponed. “However, after the passage of sometime it became apparent that the government did not mean what it had promised. In fact the governor’s silence over the subject proves that he is siding with the power company,” he added.

“Whatever you do, we are not going to withdraw our demands,” Naeem said categorically. He accused the governor of misleading the Karachiites by saying that JI`s leadership did not want negotiations over the issue. “Earlier, the party leadership negotiated with the governor in the presence of media and now it’s the duty of the governor to resolve the issue by putting pressure on K-Electric,” he demanded.

JI leaders Usama Razi, Mohammad Islam, Younus Barai, Abdul Jameel and others also spoke on the occasion.

It is worth mentioning here that JI is protesting against what it calls the ‘nexus’ between KE, NEPRA and the government.

The party alleges that KE has inflicted miseries on its consumers through excessive billing, tariff hike, loadshedding and ban on issuance of separate meters in multi-storey buildings.

Earlier, talking to media men on Wednesday, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman said that the party was protesting against loadshedding, overbilling and looting of billions of rupees from the citizens.

He said that JI’s protest was peaceful, but warned that if efforts were made to stop the demonstration then all the responsibility would lie on the government’s shoulders.

Naeem said that Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair had failed to resolve the issue.

“The party had called off the sit-in on the assurance given by the governor, but it seems that his writ is nowhere in the province,” said JI Karachi chief and invited Zubair to take part in the protest for the rights of Karachiites.

Meanwhile, in order to deal with any untoward situation at the protest site, heavy contingents of police were deployed along with the armored vehicles and water cannons. The JI`s demonstration, on the other hand, also created massive traffic jams on major roads of the city in the evening.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on the roads after the closure of Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Governor urges KE to curtail loadshedding during Ramadan

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair during lap top distribution ceremony at Dawood University of Engineering and Technology has urged private power company to reduce the duration of load shedding during the holy month of Ramadan. As compared to the other cities the power load shedding in still less in port city, said Governor Zubair informing that Chinese Shanghai Power has bought K-Electric and hopefully it would help to improve the power situation in Karachi.

He also invited the Leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami for the dialogues over the issue at Governor House adding that the sit-ins by the political parties would increase the problems of the citizen as protest were not the solution to resolve the issues.