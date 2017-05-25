KARACHI -A meeting of Board of Advanced Studies and Research, University of Karachi was held recently and was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan to discuss the issue of M Phil leading PhD program. HEC delegation comprising Dr Muhammad Ismaeel, Dr Rafique Baloch and Shoaib Irshad also participated in the meeting.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan welcomed the guest from HEC and highly appreciated their presence to resolve this very serious matter of M Phil leading to PhD program.

Prof Dr Jamil Kazmi briefed the HEC delegations regarding the recommendation of BASR through presentation.

Vice Chancellor requested HEC delegates to communicate their agreed points to the appropriate forums of HEC for the final decision.

It was decided and agreed that those students who were enrolled in M Phil. Leading to Ph.D. program till the year 2015 and had already been converted into Ph.D. phase will continue their studies with the same indigenous M Phil leading to PhD program and their degrees will be verified by the HEC subject to their submission within period legally provided and completion of other admission / award of degree requirements.

It was further agreed that those students who were enrolled in M Phil leading to Ph D program till the year 2015 and who have not yet been converted into Ph D phase will enter into Ph D phase after completion of the requirements of securing minimum CGPA of 3.0 / 4.0,completion of 30 credit hours of course work or 24 credits hours of course work along with 6 credit hours thesis work or equivalent, qualifying subject admission test and completion of 18 credit hours of 800 level courses and submission of the thesis, Ph D degree will be awarded after following these requirements.

Moreover, those students who were enrolled in the year 2016 and onwards will also be allowed to select an option to convert their degree from M Phil to Ph D after receipt of M Phil / M S / equivalent degree on the above mentioned requirements. All these decisions were also approved by the HEC competent authority.

SYNDICATE MEETING

KU Syndicate session was held recently presided by the Vice chancellor KU Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan in which the minutes of last syndicate session held on 20th April 2017 were approved along with implementation report on the resolutions.

Minutes of the selection board held on 2nd May 2017 were also approved. Two acres of land was allocated to Seerat Chair, University of Karachi building adjacent to UBL bank at the campus. Approval was given for the appointments of Prof. Dr. Abu Tayyab Khan in department of Bengali, Prof Dr Tabassum Mehboob in department of biochemistry, Prof Dr Majid Mumtaz in department of Chemistry and Dr Sabohi Raza in department of agriculture and agribusiness management as chairpersons for the period of three years.

The issue of overtime of employees of grade 1-20 who work after their duty hours was sent to finance committee for review. Provision of leave encashment was also approved. Approval was also given for compulsory advertising for appointments on posts of grade 1-16. HEC representative informed the members of Syndicate that the competent authority of HEC has approved all the decisions regarding the M Phil leading to PhD program in the recent BASR meeting.