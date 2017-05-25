Abdullah Zafar

Karachi

The provincial government seems to have neglected the prosecution department and is instead focusing more on spending taxpayers’ money on the private lawyers to represent government officials in courts.

It is pertinent to mention here that various officials of the provincial government have admitted that the higher acquittal rate of criminals was due to weak prosecution owing to fear of revenge from the influential criminals.

However, despite that, the provincial government has earmarked only Rs14.216 million in the development budget for 2016-17, but on the other hand paid a hefty amount of RsRs231.2 million to private lawyers for representing the government in 34 different cases from 2013 to 2016.

The provincial government announced two schemes for the prosecution department in this development budget; namely construction of offices and housing societies for the prosecutors in Umerkot, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas.

The projects were not only aimed at facilitating the government prosecutors but also improving their security and safety.

However the situation is still worse because despite earmarking a small amount of Rs14 million, the government was able to spend only around 17 percent of this amount, which makes up Rs2.534 million with only a month to go before this fiscal year ends.

Only Rs3.422 million were earmarked for an ongoing scheme, under which offices for the prosecutors of PS-70, 61 and 64 are to be built, out of which only Rs1.711 million were released and only Rs0.569 have been spent.

Another project, having an estimated cost of Rs359.161 million, under which officials’ residences are to be built, has been continuing from 2008 and only Rs10.794 million was allocated for it in the ongoing fiscal year.

The amount released for the project was Rs5.400 million; however, only Rs1.965 million have been released till this date.

However, on the other hand, the provincial government paid 15 times more money earmarked for the development to private prosecutors in four years for representing the province in different cases in courts.

It was revealed during a call attention notice from MQM MPA Kamran Akhter that nine special lawyers or associates had been hired and a total fee of Rs231.2 million was paid to them for representing the government in 34 different cases; from 2013 to 2016.

It was informed that PPP stalwart Advocate Farooq H Naek was paid the most; Rs 216.7 million alone to represent the provincial government in as many as 25 cases.

He was paid Rs51m for appearing in two cases relating to the health department; Rs27m for land utilisation department’s three cases; Rs21m for finance department’s three cases; Rs18.7m for revenue department’s three cases; Rs19.5m for local government department’s five cases; Rs14.5m for forest and wildlife department’s two cases; Rs4.5m for excise and taxation department’s one case; Rs2m for livestock and fisheries department’s one case; and Rs58.5m for other cases.

Other than Naek, the provincial government paid Rs6.5m to Advocate Anwar Mansoor Khan for his appearance in two cases, Hafeez Pirzada law associates were paid Rs1.5m, Yawar Farooqui got Rs2.5m, Khalid Jawed Khan received Rs2m, while Agha Faisal and Faisal Siddiqui were paid Rs500,000 for one case each. Advocate General Zamir Ghumro was also hired by the Sindh government before his appointment as the provincial government’s chief law officer.

He represented the Sindh government in a constitutional petition against the provincial excise and taxation department and was paid Rs0.5 million.

Speaking on it, MQM lawmaker Kamran Akhter said that the provincial government was not committed to improving the level of prosecution in the province and it was due to this fact that majority of culprits were able to set free from courts due to lack of attention from the government.

“One of the main part of national action plan was to improve prosecution level in the country so that the military courts could be replaced by judicial system, however, lack of interest towards this segment had once again forced the nation to use military courts as alternate way for judicial system,” he said.

He further said that housing projects for the prosecutors would not only facilitate them, but would also ensure their safety and security and the government should ensure their early completion.