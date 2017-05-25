KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon has directed various departments’ secretaries and divisional commissioners to ensure effective arrangements to combat monsoon rains.

He directed that cleanliness of major streams, drains, provision of potable water, sanitation, availability of staff, medicines and other treatment facilities in hospitals be ensured and standby generators be made available to be used in case of power failure. He was presiding a meeting in Sindh Secretariat on Wednesday, which was attended by the secretaries of health, irrigation, agriculture, planning , food, social welfare, rehabilitation, school & college education, DG-PDMA, MD-SIDA and other officers.

PDMA DG Salman Shah briefed the meeting that all the necessary arrangements have been made including capability enhancement, Rescue Operation, contingency plan, shifting of rain affected people to save places and availability of volunteers in all districts.

Municipal Services KMC Director Masood Alam Rizvi said that all ‘Nullahs’ are in order, encroachments have been cleared and reconstruction of roads is in process.

Rizwan Memon said that the Karachi commissioner coordinate with Health Department for provision of stand–by generators to hospitals. Secretary Health Dr Fazlullah Pechuho, Secretary Irrigation Jamal Mustafa Syed, Secretary Agriculture Sajid Jamal Abro and others also spoke.