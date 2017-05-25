MIRPURKHAS -On the call given by Tail Abadgar Association Buggi Minor, complete shutter down strike was observed in Jhuddo on Wednesday to protest against acute shortage of irrigation water for the last three months.

All the markets and bazaars remained shut in protest while traffic also remained thin. However hundreds of abadgars and citizens took out a protest rally under the banner of Tail Abadgar Association Buggi Minor in Jhuddo.

The protestors, led by Ismail Kambo, were carrying banners and placards in their hands and were raising slogans against the XEN Jamrao Canal and SDO Kot Ghulam Muhammad sub-division. They marched through main roads and reached the city’s bus stand where they also blocked the main Mirpurkhas-Jhuddo highway, as a result of which traffic was suspended.

Talking to media men, the protesters alleged that irrigation department officers were selling their irrigation water to big landlords by tampering with their water courses; as a result they were deprived of water for the last three months and they could not sow Kharif crop.

They regretted that people in both Jhuddo and the villages surrounding it were deprived of drinking water.

They demanded the Sindh government to immediately replace the XEN Jamrao Canal and SDO Kot Ghulam Muhammad sub- division as they were responsible for acute shortage of water, because they had allowed the big landlords to use their water by tampering with their water courses and direct outlets. They warned that if water was not provided to their areas soon, then they would launch a protest campaign against irrigation department officers in the district.