KARACHI - Stressing the need for promoting research work in the country, scholars and academicians have asked the government to give priority to it in order to make the country economical vibrant, socially progress and educationally rich.

They were addressing the inaugural session of the 1st National Research Conference on Management, Leadership and Entrepreneurship, organised by the Department of Business Administration of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU), at its Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium here on Wednesday.

SMIU Vice Chancellor (VC), Dr Muhammad Ali Sheikh, in his opening speech, said that despite having huge resources in the country, Pakistan had not progressed much in research in all areas of life, including science, technology, management, leadership and entrepreneurship. “In the colonial era, there were fewer resources and technical and other facilities, but we got one of the best railway systems in the world besides local bodies system, education system and other civic facilities,” Sheikh said, and added, “On the contrary, after the partition, the country has not made much progress particularly when seen in view of the fact that it has lots of resources and educated human resource.” He stressed the need for producing dynamic leadership in all fields of the society, improving management system and encouraging people to become entrepreneurs.

The VC advised the young researchers of SMIU to consider research their priority, assuring them the university would fully support them in this respect. He said that SMIU was publishing research journals of international standards, which showed the preference the university was giving to research work.

KASBIT Director Professor Dr Mohammad Rais Alvi, in his keynote address, said that SMIU had taken a good initiative to encourage research in the country by organizing a research conference.

He said that he gave first priority to entrepreneurship as this sector generated job opportunities for people of the country.

He also talked about the importance of business in the current scenario. Director Institute of Health and Business Management (Jinnah Sindh Medical University) Professor Dr Abuzar Wajidi said that the concept of management had changed today.

“Now it is said that don’t think globally, but act globally,” he informed. Prof Dr Aurangzeb of SMIU in his speech said that this was the era of collaboration and not of competition. He said the role of leadership had changed in the present day world. “This is the also the age, where while believing in unified thinking one has to accept diversity also,” he noted.

Earlier Professor Dr Zahid Ali Channar, Dean, Faculty of Business Administration, welcomed the guests and said that the basic objective of organising the event was to promote research culture in the country.