KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) PS-112 MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman slammed price control authorities of both the Sindh Food Department and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for not being able to curtail price increases at retail level of essential commodities since Eidul Azha.

Karachi consumers continue to suffer from sharp price increases in essential commodities of tomatoes and onions that began in the led up to Eidul Azha. From the middle of August until now, the price of tomato has seen a six-time hike in price from Rs 30-40 per kilo to around Rs 200 per kilo while the price of onion has more than doubled from Rs 30 per kilo to Rs 70-80 per kilo.

Sher Zaman again blasted both the Minister for Agriculture, Supply and Prices Suhail Anwar Sial and KMC for not enforcing the price control lists on essential commodities and not bringing down prices despite the end of Eidul Azha.

It is incomprehensible that the Karachi Commissioner keeps raising the rates of both tomato and onion every week instead of keeping both the market and retail prices stable or better yet lowering them. The consumers of Karachi are complaining that the tomatoes sold in the market at such high prices are of substandard quality and size.

Sher Zaman strongly demands that both the Sindh government and KMC wake up from their slumber and take corrective measures immediately to bring the prices of essential items like tomato and onion back to the pre-Eidul Azha levels of mid-August.

PTI asks SC to take notice

of Election Bill

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Vice President and senior leader Nusrat Wahid has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to take suo moto notice of the Election Bill, submitted to Senate for approval.

She added that the bill, apparently aimed at reforming the election procedure, was an attempt to somehow reappoint disqualified Nawaz Sharif as PML-N president again.

She was talking to the party workers during her tour to various parts of the interior Sindh.

She termed the role of MQM, JUI-F, National Party, Pakhtunkhawa Milli Awami Party, Awami Party, BNP-MENGAL as very disappointing and frustrating as these parties had preferred privileges to national interests. She said this was a matter of great shame.

“According to articles 62 and 63, a disqualified person cannot hold position in a political party nor can he be a member of the Assembly. The Supreme Court has disqualified Nawaz till death, and now the PML N is violating these articles of the constitution.

She called upon all patriotic political parties to stand up against this violation of the constitution and raise their voice in the Assembly.

“Nawaz fled to London instead of facing charges against him in the court,” she said, and demanded that the names of Mariam Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz Safdar and Ishaq Dar should be inserted in the ECL.