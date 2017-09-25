KARACHI - The bodies of three labourers, including two brothers, who had lost their lives while working in a factory in Korangi on Saturday night, were sent to their hometown on Sunday.

Around three labourers had died after falling into fish processing unit’s chemical tank in Korangi within the limits of Zaman Town police station on Saturday night. The victims were later identified as Bahadur, 30, Bahadurullah, 40, and Bale Ji, 35.

Reacting to the information, rescuers from different welfare organisations immediately reached the site and retrieved the bodies. All the three victims had passed away shortly after the incident.

Their bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and were later handed over to their families.

Police officials said that two of them were real brothers while the third one also hailed from their hometown, Gilgit.

They had been working in a factory for the last one year. Police officials said that the incident occurred when one of the victims slipped and fell down into the chemical tank. When others tried to rescue him, they also fell into it.

Police are yet to register case of the incident as what the police officials said that they were waiting for the families of victims to arrive in Karachi to register the case. Giving the reason for that, DSP Pervez Bangash said that their families had told police that they would approach it after they were done with the burial process.

This is not for the first time that labourers have lost their lives in Karachi in a similar fashion. In a similar incident in July, four labourers were killed after they fell unconscious while cleaning a tank in a factory located on the outskirts of the city–Bin Qasim Town.

The labourers had died after inhaling chemical fumes inside the tank of under-construction chemical factory near Ghaggar Phatak. Similarly, last year, around five people had passed away in a Korangi factory.