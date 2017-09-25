Kandhkot - Kashmore police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four bootleggers red-handed along with two big drums of locally manufactured wine.

According to Kashmore Police Spokesman Nadar Channa, a police party, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammed Siddique Odho, raided a house in BS feeder area and arrested four bootleggers.

When contacted, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bashir Ahmed Brohi said that names of the bootleggers were Abdul Ghafoor Shah, Latif Shah, Ahmed Shah and Hashim Shah.

He further said that the raw material of liquor as well as two big drums of locally manufactured wine were also recovered from them, while case was registered.

Absconder held:

Meanwhile, Kandhlot police on Sunday said it had arrested an absconder from the limits of A-Section Police Station.

According to details, police arrested Imam Bux Bahalkani from the Naka Ghouspur area. Bahalkani was wanted in several cases of crime in both Kandhkot and Kashmore.

Security plan finalised:

On the other hand, Kashmore police has finalised a comprehensive security plan in view of 8, 9 and 10th of Muhrramul Harram.

The plan was finalised at a high-level meeting chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bashir Ahmed Brohi.

According to the plan, more than 2,500 police personnel would be deployed during the first 10 days of the holy month of Muhrram.

All the bordering areas of the district would be sealed to ensure complete security. Besides that pillion riding would be banned across Kashmore district.

Furthermore, more police contingents will be deployed at the entry and exit points of the city to check every suspicious movement.

He also instructed the subordinates that they should remain in touch with religious scholars in order to ensure religious harmony.

After the meeting, the SSP told media men that as many as 48 mourning processions will be taken out whereas 210 gatherings will be held across the district.

He further said the mourners would be properly frisked before being allowed to join processions as well as gatherings.