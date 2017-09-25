KHAIRPUR - One worker was critically injured due to a cylinder blast at a CNG station.

According to details, a cylinder suddenly exploded at Ali CNG station, near Sui Gas stop at Mehran National Highway due to which one worker, Irshad Ali, of Punjab, was critically injured. He was shifted to Gambat Institute of Medicine and Science (GIMS).

The fire brigade unit and people of the surrounding areas reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

Setharja Police later sealed the CNG station and started investigation.

Cause of the blast is stated to be the gas leakage.