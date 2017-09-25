KARACHI - Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan Chief Farooq Sattar said on Sunday that Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar is providing best service to citizens despite lack of funds and provincial support.

Sattar was speaking to media in Karachi, where he lamented that the local government and its institutions are powerless and have no authority. He said that MQM-Pakistan is a party for the general public and its benefit.

Sattar said that the party is over viewing the performance of every department under it.

He further said that mayor and deputy mayor are not being replaced. He said that there exist false reports that actions is being taken against anyone.

The MQM-P chief said that in 2016-17, Rs14 billion were issued, out of which Rs4 billion were used in development projects.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah also wants to solve issues of the city through consultation.

He said that the process of making people join a party by pressurising or threatening them doesn’t ensure stability. The MQM-P has unity among its ranks, he added.

“Those who are happy by our members leaving, need to know that those joining us are in such great numbers that it is hard to count,” Sattar said.