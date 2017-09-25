MIRPURKHAS - Member Rabita Committee of MQM-P and MPA Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali has alleged that local officers of education department, including director education, treated the Urdu speaking teachers and other academic staff as prisoners and showed their prejudice towards them.

He was talking to media persons after meeting with a delegation of teachers of Samaro taluka here on Sunday.

He further said that Urdu speaking teachers were forced to retire prematurely as a result of which resentment and unrest prevailed among them.

He demanded the higher authorities stop victimization of the teachers, threatening that otherwise protests would be launched across the province.